Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $17.82 in the prior trading day, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) closed at $18.38, up 3.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 541260 shares were traded. PLYM stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLYM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 425.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 07, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $30.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on February 07, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLYM has reached a high of $32.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 300.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 278.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.58M. Shares short for PLYM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 858.24k with a Short Ratio of 3.86, compared to 624.5k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PLYM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.98, compared to 0.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.03.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLYM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $192.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $174.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $183.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.27M, up 30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $207.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $241.23M and the low estimate is $181.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.