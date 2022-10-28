SEER (Seer Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Seer Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.10, down -3.40% from its previous closing price of $7.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 996245 shares were traded. SEER stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SEER’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 30.60 and its Current Ratio is at 31.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $20 previously.

On December 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $65.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on December 29, 2020, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Kogan Elona Esq. sold 8,185 shares for $8.91 per share. The transaction valued at 72,923 led to the insider holds 101,370 shares of the business.

OSTADAN OMEAD sold 4,441 shares of SEER for $35,794 on May 27. The President & COO now owns 378,238 shares after completing the transaction at $8.06 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, OSTADAN OMEAD, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 52,042 shares for $10.18 each. As a result, the insider received 529,933 and left with 384,080 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEER has reached a high of $38.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SEER traded 280.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 370.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.86M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SEER as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.14M with a Short Ratio of 12.40, compared to 3.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.04% and a Short% of Float of 7.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.58. EPS for the following year is -$1.69, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.35 and -$1.98.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $3.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.4M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Seer Inc.’s year-ago sales were $790k, an estimated increase of 312.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.62M, up 135.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.5M and the low estimate is $32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 123.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.