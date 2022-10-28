SEI Investments Company (SEIC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) closed the day trading at $52.65 up 6.62% from the previous closing price of $49.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1028323 shares were traded. SEIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SEIC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $67 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when WEST ALFRED P JR sold 75,000 shares for $53.68 per share. The transaction valued at 4,026,000 led to the insider holds 9,061,792 shares of the business.

WEST ALFRED P JR sold 83,386 shares of SEIC for $4,592,067 on Sep 15. The 10% Owner now owns 9,136,792 shares after completing the transaction at $55.07 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, WITHROW WAYNE, who serves as the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $55.78 each. As a result, the insider received 836,700 and left with 38,799 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SEI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEIC has reached a high of $65.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SEIC traded about 546.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SEIC traded about 606.82k shares per day. A total of 136.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.22M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SEIC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.57, compared to 2.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.41%.

Dividends & Splits

SEIC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.72 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.16. The current Payout Ratio is 18.20% for SEIC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 21, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.42 and $3.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.89. EPS for the following year is $3.64, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $470.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $478.7M to a low estimate of $461.9M. As of the current estimate, SEI Investments Company’s year-ago sales were $485.32M, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $478.32M, a decrease of -4.70% less than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $487M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $469M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.92B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.01B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.