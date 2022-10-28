SUMO (Sumo Logic Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) closed at $7.55 in the last session, up 3.85% from day before closing price of $7.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 788965 shares were traded. SUMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SUMO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2021, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when Haar Katherine sold 10,044 shares for $6.94 per share. The transaction valued at 69,685 led to the insider holds 201,821 shares of the business.

McCord Jennifer sold 7,316 shares of SUMO for $64,388 on Sep 15. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 199,984 shares after completing the transaction at $8.80 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Chettiar Suku Krishnaraj, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 8,946 shares for $8.80 each. As a result, the insider received 78,734 and left with 360,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUMO has reached a high of $17.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SUMO traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 992.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.76M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SUMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 5.53, compared to 5.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $292.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $290.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.12M, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $345.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $355.2M and the low estimate is $335.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.