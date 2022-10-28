The name BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) closed at $1.40 up 20.69% from its previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 893635 shares were traded. BBAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5390 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 33.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 32.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 28, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAI has reached a high of $16.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4098, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9543.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBAI has traded an average of 1.42M shares per day and 192.14k over the past ten days. A total of 126.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.23M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 360.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.39, compared to 510.3k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $185.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $180M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $181.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $145.58M, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $233.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $258.56M and the low estimate is $206M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.