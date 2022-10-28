The name Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) closed at $10.91 up 0.83% from its previous closing price of $10.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1746551 shares were traded. IRWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.50 and its Current Ratio is at 26.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on September 02, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On April 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on September 30, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when MCCOURT Thomas A sold 18,899 shares for $10.41 per share. The transaction valued at 196,739 led to the insider holds 712,440 shares of the business.

MCCOURT Thomas A sold 26,446 shares of IRWD for $281,650 on Sep 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 731,339 shares after completing the transaction at $10.65 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Rickard Jason, who serves as the SVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 994 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 11,699 and left with 375,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ironwood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRWD has reached a high of $13.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IRWD has traded an average of 2.31M shares per day and 1.9M over the past ten days. A total of 153.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.72M. Shares short for IRWD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.51M with a Short Ratio of 7.54, compared to 14.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.38% and a Short% of Float of 20.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.68 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $103.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $108.24M to a low estimate of $96M. As of the current estimate, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $92.47M, an estimated increase of 11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.19M, an increase of 6.20% less than the figure of $11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $428M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $428.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $413.75M, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $459.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $467.5M and the low estimate is $451M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.