The name Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) closed at $42.29 up 1.29% from its previous closing price of $41.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616781 shares were traded. RCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rogers Communications Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rogers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCI has reached a high of $64.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RCI has traded an average of 423.88K shares per day and 470.26k over the past ten days. A total of 505.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 352.98M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RCI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.82M with a Short Ratio of 9.00, compared to 8.75M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RCI is 1.53, from 2.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13. The current Payout Ratio is 82.00% for RCI, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 07, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.34 and $2.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.97. EPS for the following year is $3.43, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.92 and $2.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.9B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3B to a low estimate of $2.83B. As of the current estimate, Rogers Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.84B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.2B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.1B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.73B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.81B and the low estimate is $12.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.