The name The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s stock clocked out at $47.56, up 0.61% from its previous closing price of $47.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1034264 shares were traded. SMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $92 from $125 previously.

On June 22, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $115 to $85.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when HAGEDORN JAMES sold 60,000 shares for $97.74 per share. The transaction valued at 5,864,220 led to the insider holds 261,816 shares of the business.

King James D sold 17,500 shares of SMG for $1,722,363 on May 10. The EVP and CCO now owns 9,760 shares after completing the transaction at $98.42 per share. On May 04, another insider, Johnson Stephen L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,305 shares for $113.36 each. As a result, the insider received 261,290 and left with 20,233 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMG has reached a high of $180.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMG traded 806.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 837.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.13M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.33, compared to 2.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 5.67%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.40, SMG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.08.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.04 and a low estimate of $1.54, while EPS last year was $3.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.09, with high estimates of -$0.62 and low estimates of -$1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.58 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.93. EPS for the following year is $6.11, with 11 analysts recommending between $7.34 and $4.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.92B, down -16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $4.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.