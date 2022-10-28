The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) closed the day trading at $221.85 up 0.44% from the previous closing price of $220.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1752061 shares were traded. SHW stock price reached its highest trading level at $224.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $221.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SHW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 178.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $280.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $313 to $292.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Binns Justin T sold 1,542 shares for $259.99 per share. The transaction valued at 400,905 led to the insider holds 6,877 shares of the business.

MORIKIS JOHN G bought 2,000 shares of SHW for $519,100 on Feb 25. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 320,774 shares after completing the transaction at $259.55 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Mistysyn Allen J, who serves as the SVP – Finance & CFO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $253.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 253,910 and bolstered with 43,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHW has reached a high of $354.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $195.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 221.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 249.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SHW traded about 1.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SHW traded about 1.73M shares per day. A total of 258.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 237.29M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.15, compared to 3.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

SHW’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.40, up from 1.89 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81. The current Payout Ratio is 34.00% for SHW, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.19 and a low estimate of $2.73, while EPS last year was $2.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.14, with high estimates of $2.34 and low estimates of $1.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.8 and $8.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.38. EPS for the following year is $10.97, with 30 analysts recommending between $12.31 and $9.47.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $5.81B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.96B to a low estimate of $5.61B. As of the current estimate, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s year-ago sales were $5.15B, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.3B, an increase of 11.20% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.06B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.94B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.91B and the low estimate is $21.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.