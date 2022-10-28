There are many powerful catalysts in the market: AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) can be one of them

The closing price of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) was $2.69 for the day, up 71.34% from the previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 39305666 shares were traded. AGFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AGFS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on December 17, 2020, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On December 12, 2018, R. F. Lafferty started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Lewis Clinton A. Jr. bought 21,400 shares for $1.79 per share. The transaction valued at 38,345 led to the insider holds 53,450 shares of the business.

Lewis Clinton A. Jr. bought 32,050 shares of AGFS for $54,283 on May 19. The CEO now owns 32,050 shares after completing the transaction at $1.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGFS has reached a high of $2.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6273, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7907.

Shares Statistics:

AGFS traded an average of 16.76K shares per day over the past three months and 3.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.99M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AGFS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 286.07k with a Short Ratio of 15.79, compared to 304.3k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 0.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $178.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $172M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $173.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.99M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $183.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $192.1M and the low estimate is $180M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.