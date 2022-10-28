There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) can be one of them

The closing price of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) was $36.47 for the day, up 9.72% from the previous closing price of $33.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 678148 shares were traded. PEGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PEGA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $25 from $50 previously.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $39.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on September 01, 2022, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A sold 1,000 shares for $39.85 per share. The transaction valued at 39,850 led to the insider holds 1,309 shares of the business.

KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A sold 500 shares of PEGA for $20,750 on Aug 12. The VP of Finance & CAO now owns 2,043 shares after completing the transaction at $41.50 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A, who serves as the VP of Finance & CAO of the company, sold 500 shares for $40.80 each. As a result, the insider received 20,400 and left with 2,543 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEGA has reached a high of $129.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.85.

Shares Statistics:

PEGA traded an average of 503.50K shares per day over the past three months and 368.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.84M. Insiders hold about 48.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PEGA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.66, compared to 1.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, PEGA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.16.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $345.78M to a low estimate of $282.2M. As of the current estimate, Pegasystems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $256.27M, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $380.09M, an increase of 20.20% over than the figure of $18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $419.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $338.4M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.