There is a good chance Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $82.53 in the prior trading day, Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) closed at $85.62, up 3.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 613168 shares were traded. EEFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EEFT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on October 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $90 from $124 previously.

On September 15, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 26 when STRANDJORD M JEANNINE bought 1,000 shares for $107.95 per share. The transaction valued at 107,950 led to the insider holds 49,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Euronet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EEFT has reached a high of $149.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 403.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 506.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.03M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EEFT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.84, compared to 1.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.9 and a low estimate of $2.55, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.33 and $6.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.75. EPS for the following year is $9.02, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.68 and $8.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $942.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $864M. As of the current estimate, Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $783.47M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $894.9M, an increase of 10.30% less than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $981.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $780M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EEFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.36B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.