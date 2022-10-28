There is a good chance S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $311.53 in the prior trading day, S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) closed at $319.31, up 2.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2562183 shares were traded. SPGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $326.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $312.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $515.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on March 30, 2022, with a $515 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when CHEUNG MARTINA sold 3,000 shares for $385.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,157,340 led to the insider holds 6,783 shares of the business.

Peterson Douglas L. sold 7,500 shares of SPGI for $2,828,475 on Aug 04. The CEO & President now owns 174,890 shares after completing the transaction at $377.13 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, BERISFORD JOHN L, who serves as the Executive Advisor of the company, sold 13,450 shares for $370.59 each. As a result, the insider received 4,984,406 and left with 24,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, S&P’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPGI has reached a high of $484.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $279.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 332.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 364.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.98M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 338.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 332.86M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SPGI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.83, compared to 9.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SPGI’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.78, compared to 3.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86. The current Payout Ratio is 23.50% for SPGI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.07 and a low estimate of $2.76, while EPS last year was $3.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.1, with high estimates of $3.36 and low estimates of $2.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.2 and $11.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.24. EPS for the following year is $14.66, with 20 analysts recommending between $15.5 and $13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.3B, up 46.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.68B and the low estimate is $12.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.