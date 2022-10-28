There Is Still Room For Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) closed the day trading at $119.13 up 9.32% from the previous closing price of $108.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5262478 shares were traded. ANET stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ANET, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on October 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $110 from $185 previously.

On September 21, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $131.

On August 24, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $135.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on August 24, 2022, with a $135 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when Duda Kenneth sold 20,000 shares for $109.30 per share. The transaction valued at 2,185,997 led to the insider holds 3,244 shares of the business.

Duda Kenneth sold 19,500 shares of ANET for $2,131,564 on Oct 10. The CTO and SVP Software Eng. now owns 254,600 shares after completing the transaction at $109.31 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Taxay Marc, who serves as the SVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 1,040 shares for $114.87 each. As a result, the insider received 119,465 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANET has reached a high of $148.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ANET traded about 2.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ANET traded about 2.65M shares per day. A total of 306.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 232.84M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ANET as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.24, compared to 3.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $4.25, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.77 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95B, up 32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.08B and the low estimate is $4.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.