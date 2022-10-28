There Is Still Room For BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) closed the day trading at $76.46 up 1.91% from the previous closing price of $75.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1252994 shares were traded. BJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BJ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 62.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 19, 2022, Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $70 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Kessler Scott sold 13,359 shares for $76.36 per share. The transaction valued at 1,020,157 led to the insider holds 116,791 shares of the business.

Eddy Robert W. sold 12,738 shares of BJ for $977,752 on Sep 07. The President & CEO now owns 207,754 shares after completing the transaction at $76.76 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Eddy Robert W., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 1,104 shares for $75.04 each. As a result, the insider received 82,844 and left with 220,492 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BJ’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BJ has reached a high of $79.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BJ traded about 2.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BJ traded about 1.54M shares per day. A total of 134.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.53M. Shares short for BJ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.27, compared to 8.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.44 and $3.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.31. EPS for the following year is $3.67, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.02 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.67B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.46B and the low estimate is $18.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.