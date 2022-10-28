There Is Still Room For Equifax Inc. (EFX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) closed the day trading at $166.55 up 0.95% from the previous closing price of $164.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1360981 shares were traded. EFX stock price reached its highest trading level at $168.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $164.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EFX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 83.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 924.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $158 from $195 previously.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $250 to $161.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $230.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Smith Melissa D bought 672 shares for $148.69 per share. The transaction valued at 99,923 led to the insider holds 3,474 shares of the business.

Begor Mark W sold 15,000 shares of EFX for $3,071,052 on Apr 27. The CEO now owns 43,692 shares after completing the transaction at $204.74 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Singh Sid, who serves as the President – USIS of the company, sold 19,222 shares for $215.93 each. As a result, the insider received 4,150,572 and left with 21,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equifax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFX has reached a high of $300.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $145.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 179.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 203.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EFX traded about 788.76K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EFX traded about 1.58M shares per day. A total of 122.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.89M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EFX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.25, compared to 2.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Dividends & Splits

EFX’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.56, up from 1.56 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.05. The current Payout Ratio is 26.90% for EFX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $1.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.05 and $7.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.67. EPS for the following year is $8.7, with 18 analysts recommending between $9.34 and $7.98.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.22B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, Equifax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.18B, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, a decrease of -2.90% less than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EFX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.92B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.69B and the low estimate is $5.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.