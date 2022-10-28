There Is Still Room For NovoCure Limited (NVCR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) was $67.87 for the day, up 0.24% from the previous closing price of $67.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 729819 shares were traded. NVCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVCR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 286.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on October 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $70 from $90 previously.

On May 16, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $115.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on May 16, 2022, with a $115 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Leonard Frank X sold 6,754 shares for $76.01 per share. The transaction valued at 513,372 led to the insider holds 43,626 shares of the business.

Leonard Frank X sold 6,754 shares of NVCR for $569,835 on Oct 06. The President, CNS Cancers US now owns 50,380 shares after completing the transaction at $84.37 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, Leonard Frank X, who serves as the President, CNS Cancers US of the company, sold 6,754 shares for $77.35 each. As a result, the insider received 522,422 and left with 57,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVCR has reached a high of $116.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.82.

Shares Statistics:

NVCR traded an average of 483.38K shares per day over the past three months and 594.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.56M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NVCR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.86M with a Short Ratio of 16.46, compared to 7.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.56% and a Short% of Float of 8.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$1.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $143M to a low estimate of $123.72M. As of the current estimate, NovoCure Limited’s year-ago sales were $141.22M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.62M, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.17M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $567M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $530.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $546.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $535.03M, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $574.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $616M and the low estimate is $536.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.