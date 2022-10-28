There Is Still Room For Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) was $8.88 for the day, down -1.00% from the previous closing price of $8.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532772 shares were traded. OBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OBE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 107.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Obsidian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OBE has reached a high of $12.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.21.

Shares Statistics:

OBE traded an average of 746.54K shares per day over the past three months and 457.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.76M. Insiders hold about 0.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.95% stake in the company. Shares short for OBE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 943.15k with a Short Ratio of 1.26, compared to 850.03k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.91 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $124.82M to a low estimate of $124.82M. As of the current estimate, Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $92.34M, an estimated increase of 35.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.36M, an increase of 17.00% less than the figure of $35.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $119.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119.36M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $820.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $496.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $658.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $354.73M, up 85.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $642.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $836.31M and the low estimate is $448.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.