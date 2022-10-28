There Is Still Room For Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) closed the day trading at $108.01 up 4.16% from the previous closing price of $103.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 673718 shares were traded. PAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.09.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PAG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $92 to $94.

The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 23, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $84.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when BARR JOHN sold 5,000 shares for $116.06 per share. The transaction valued at 580,300 led to the insider holds 3,683 shares of the business.

Denker Claude H III sold 4,708 shares of PAG for $541,985 on Jun 02. The EVP – Human Resources now owns 35,545 shares after completing the transaction at $115.12 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Pierce Sandra E., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,817 shares for $116.05 each. As a result, the insider received 442,963 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Penske’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAG has reached a high of $126.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PAG traded about 459.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PAG traded about 455.93k shares per day. A total of 75.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.34M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PAG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 10.63, compared to 2.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.43% and a Short% of Float of 12.54%.

Dividends & Splits

PAG’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.28, up from 0.85 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.61. The current Payout Ratio is 10.80% for PAG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.54 and a low estimate of $3.99, while EPS last year was $4.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.94, with high estimates of $4.48 and low estimates of $3.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.5 and $16.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.34. EPS for the following year is $15.38, with 9 analysts recommending between $18.59 and $12.98.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $6.93B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.43B to a low estimate of $6.62B. As of the current estimate, Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.41B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.79B, an increase of 7.80% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.17B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.55B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.16B and the low estimate is $26.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.