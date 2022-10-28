There Is Still Room For Ready Capital Corporation (RC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) was $11.99 for the day, up 2.04% from the previous closing price of $11.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 913959 shares were traded. RC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On July 08, 2021, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $15.50.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on April 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Ahlborn Andrew sold 3,035 shares for $13.80 per share. The transaction valued at 41,883 led to the insider holds 51,430 shares of the business.

Ahlborn Andrew sold 1,465 shares of RC for $20,217 on Aug 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,465 shares after completing the transaction at $13.80 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Capasse Thomas E, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $24.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 491,742 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ready’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RC has reached a high of $16.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.62.

Shares Statistics:

RC traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 879.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.22M. Insiders hold about 1.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 4.62, compared to 2.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.30, RC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.22.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.99 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $95.6M to a low estimate of $68.13M. As of the current estimate, Ready Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $47.63M, an estimated increase of 70.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.18M, an increase of 49.40% less than the figure of $70.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.74M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $328.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $284.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $305.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $189.94M, up 61.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $333.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $359.9M and the low estimate is $288.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.