There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT).

In the latest session, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) closed at $8.93 up 15.97% from its previous closing price of $7.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1329423 shares were traded. FDMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.20 and its Current Ratio is at 17.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 22, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On January 04, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on January 04, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 108.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDMT has reached a high of $32.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FDMT has traded an average of 276.73K shares per day and 384.14k over the past ten days. A total of 32.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.50M. Insiders hold about 11.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FDMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 10.64, compared to 2.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.28% and a Short% of Float of 6.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$1.07, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.86, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.58 and -$4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.33. EPS for the following year is -$3.48, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.58 and -$4.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.04M, down -72.40% from the average estimate.