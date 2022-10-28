There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK).

In the latest session, American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) closed at $142.02 up 2.01% from its previous closing price of $139.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1005673 shares were traded. AWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Water Works Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $162 to $165.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Kennedy Melanie M sold 693 shares for $152.10 per share. The transaction valued at 105,405 led to the insider holds 11,361 shares of the business.

Kennedy Melanie M sold 1,029 shares of AWK for $149,740 on May 20. The EVP, CHRO now owns 12,054 shares after completing the transaction at $145.52 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Norton Cheryl, who serves as the EVP and COO of the company, sold 3,538 shares for $172.11 each. As a result, the insider received 608,916 and left with 8,467 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AWK has reached a high of $189.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 142.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 151.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AWK has traded an average of 779.29K shares per day and 1.04M over the past ten days. A total of 182.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AWK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 2.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AWK is 2.62, from 1.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64. The current Payout Ratio is 34.50% for AWK, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 25, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.63 and a low estimate of $1.48, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.54 and $4.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.46. EPS for the following year is $4.83, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.94 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.09B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $995M. As of the current estimate, American Water Works Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated decrease of -10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $905.47M, a decrease of -4.80% over than the figure of -$10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $998.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $799.04M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.93B, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.41B and the low estimate is $3.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.