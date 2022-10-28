There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB).

In the latest session, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) closed at $91.28 up 0.57% from its previous closing price of $90.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 921109 shares were traded. WAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $103.

On June 23, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $113 to $94.

On May 23, 2022, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $101.Atlantic Equities initiated its Overweight rating on May 23, 2022, with a $101 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when NEUPAVER ALBERT J sold 55,877 shares for $96.80 per share. The transaction valued at 5,408,886 led to the insider holds 638,640 shares of the business.

DeNinno David L sold 5,000 shares of WAB for $476,800 on Feb 18. The Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec. now owns 68,645 shares after completing the transaction at $95.36 per share. On Feb 18, another insider, Mastalerz John A Jr, who serves as the VP Fin., Corp. Controller, CAO of the company, sold 5,012 shares for $95.34 each. As a result, the insider received 477,844 and left with 12,148 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Westinghouse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAB has reached a high of $100.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WAB has traded an average of 835.01K shares per day and 861.81k over the past ten days. A total of 181.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WAB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 2.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WAB is 0.60, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.62. The current Payout Ratio is 15.80% for WAB, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.05 and $4.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.88. EPS for the following year is $5.5, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.79 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.07B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.11B to a low estimate of $1.98B. As of the current estimate, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.86B, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.11B, an increase of 1.70% less than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.02B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.82B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.23B and the low estimate is $8.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.