There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Datasea Inc. (DTSS)

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) closed the day trading at $1.43 down -11.23% from the previous closing price of $1.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1808 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1613550 shares were traded. DTSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DTSS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DTSS has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4555, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8661.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DTSS traded about 105.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DTSS traded about 180.14k shares per day. A total of 24.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.02M. Insiders hold about 63.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DTSS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 114.54k with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 158.33k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21M and the low estimate is $21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 95.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.