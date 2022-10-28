There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) closed the day trading at $74.20 up 2.30% from the previous closing price of $72.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 760389 shares were traded. MTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTH, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when HADDOCK GERALD W sold 2,000 shares for $78.79 per share. The transaction valued at 157,580 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Sasser Alison sold 1,000 shares of MTH for $87,920 on Aug 15. The SVP – Chief Accounting Officer now owns 1,443 shares after completing the transaction at $87.92 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Lord Phillippe, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,111 shares for $94.39 each. As a result, the insider received 104,867 and left with 30,351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Meritage’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTH has reached a high of $125.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTH traded about 344.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTH traded about 478.37k shares per day. A total of 36.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.86M. Shares short for MTH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.77, compared to 1.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.41% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.7 and a low estimate of $6.37, while EPS last year was $5.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.95, with high estimates of $9.33 and low estimates of $6.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.72 and $24.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.52. EPS for the following year is $22.69, with 11 analysts recommending between $26.86 and $16.14.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.81B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.99B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of the current estimate, Meritage Homes Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated increase of 52.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.19B, an increase of 46.00% less than the figure of $52.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.03B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.12B, up 30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.6B and the low estimate is $6.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.