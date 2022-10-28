There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) closed the day trading at $5.35 up 1.52% from the previous closing price of $5.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 944497 shares were traded. WETF stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WETF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on June 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $6 from $7.25 previously.

On August 02, 2021, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $8.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on April 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.75 to $6.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Steinberg Jonathan L sold 153,913 shares for $5.87 per share. The transaction valued at 903,408 led to the insider holds 8,291,458 shares of the business.

Ziemba Peter M sold 5,000 shares of WETF for $33,814 on Nov 17. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 989,214 shares after completing the transaction at $6.76 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WisdomTree’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 81.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 40.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WETF has reached a high of $6.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WETF traded about 895.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WETF traded about 679.89k shares per day. A total of 143.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.01M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WETF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.08M with a Short Ratio of 8.38, compared to 8.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.83% and a Short% of Float of 8.77%.

Dividends & Splits

WETF’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.12, up from 0.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.45.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $77.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.68M to a low estimate of $76.39M. As of the current estimate, WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.6M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.37M, a decrease of -3.50% less than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.21M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WETF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $317.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $302.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $307.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $304.32M, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $328.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $356M and the low estimate is $307.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.