This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: AutoNation Inc. (AN)

In the latest session, AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) closed at $105.22 up 2.74% from its previous closing price of $102.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1695515 shares were traded. AN stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AutoNation Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 23, 2022, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $150.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $180.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 12 when LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 31,925 shares for $105.29 per share. The transaction valued at 3,361,490 led to the insider holds 6,159,357 shares of the business.

LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 48,213 shares of AN for $5,041,879 on Oct 11. The 10% Owner now owns 6,191,282 shares after completing the transaction at $104.58 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, LAMPERT EDWARD S, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 175,000 shares for $102.36 each. As a result, the insider received 17,912,318 and left with 6,239,495 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AutoNation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AN has reached a high of $135.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AN has traded an average of 915.25K shares per day and 1.21M over the past ten days. A total of 57.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.56M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.96M with a Short Ratio of 6.92, compared to 6.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.42% and a Short% of Float of 19.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.41 and a low estimate of $5.23, while EPS last year was $5.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.74, with high estimates of $7.22 and low estimates of $4.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.5 and $21.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.66. EPS for the following year is $21.35, with 11 analysts recommending between $30 and $17.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.94B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.62B to a low estimate of $6.53B. As of the current estimate, AutoNation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.38B, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.99B, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.51B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.84B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.85B and the low estimate is $26.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.