This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)

As of close of business last night, Granite Construction Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $31.63, up 12.44% from its previous closing price of $28.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 783940 shares were traded. GVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on April 15, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $55 from $35 previously.

On January 13, 2020, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $26.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 28, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 06 when Larkin Kyle T sold 8,000 shares for $31.06 per share. The transaction valued at 248,480 led to the insider holds 69,294 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GVA has reached a high of $43.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GVA traded 390.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 321.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.81M. Shares short for GVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 13.38, compared to 4.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.47% and a Short% of Float of 14.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.52, GVA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58. The current Payout Ratio is 89.90% for GVA, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 15, 2001 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.11 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.01B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.36B and the low estimate is $3.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.