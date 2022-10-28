Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS)

The closing price of FirstCash Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) was $94.21 for the day, up 8.84% from the previous closing price of $86.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 645461 shares were traded. FCFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FCFS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on October 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $88 from $83 previously.

On September 27, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $80.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Hambleton Howard F bought 11,715 shares for $75.78 per share. The transaction valued at 887,763 led to the insider holds 16,443 shares of the business.

Hambleton Howard F bought 1,472 shares of FCFS for $112,137 on Feb 22. The AFF President now owns 4,728 shares after completing the transaction at $76.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FirstCash’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCFS has reached a high of $97.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.24.

Shares Statistics:

FCFS traded an average of 216.99K shares per day over the past three months and 238.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.64M. Insiders hold about 19.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FCFS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 5.94, compared to 1.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.08, FCFS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.34. The current Payout Ratio is 30.60% for FCFS, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 21, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $1.87 and low estimates of $1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.36 and $4.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.01. EPS for the following year is $6.15, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.92 and $5.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $673.2M to a low estimate of $654.62M. As of the current estimate, FirstCash Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $410.78M, an estimated increase of 62.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $723.32M, an increase of 44.20% less than the figure of $62.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $742.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $709.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, up 58.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.