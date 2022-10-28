Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Moody’s Corporation (MCO)

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) closed the day trading at $261.00 up 1.57% from the previous closing price of $256.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1007557 shares were traded. MCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $263.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $258.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MCO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on June 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $350 to $285.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Kaye Mark sold 3,114 shares for $322.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,003,486 led to the insider holds 5,341 shares of the business.

Sullivan Caroline sold 326 shares of MCO for $101,281 on Aug 04. The SVP-Corporate Controller now owns 1,806 shares after completing the transaction at $310.68 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, West Michael L, who serves as the President, Moody’s Investors of the company, sold 780 shares for $310.53 each. As a result, the insider received 242,214 and left with 8,330 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Moody’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 141.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCO has reached a high of $407.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 269.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 300.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MCO traded about 741.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MCO traded about 1.01M shares per day. A total of 184.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.93M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.13, compared to 3.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Dividends & Splits

MCO’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.80, up from 2.30 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88. The current Payout Ratio is 28.30% for MCO, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.63 and a low estimate of $1.98, while EPS last year was $2.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.22, with high estimates of $2.67 and low estimates of $1.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.15 and $9.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.74. EPS for the following year is $11.53, with 19 analysts recommending between $13.6 and $10.29.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, Moody’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.53B, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B, a decrease of -5.90% over than the figure of -$7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.39B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.22B, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.69B and the low estimate is $6.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.