Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)

The closing price of OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) was $0.67 for the day, down -13.50% from the previous closing price of $0.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1053 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601340 shares were traded. OCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6634.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OCX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.10.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on January 07, 2022, with a $3.10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Arno Andrew bought 15,000 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 13,500 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Last Andrew J. bought 20,000 shares of OCX for $17,400 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 70,170 shares after completing the transaction at $0.87 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, ANDREWS RONALD ASBURY, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $0.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,400 and bolstered with 333,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCX has reached a high of $3.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8060, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1237.

Shares Statistics:

OCX traded an average of 283.86K shares per day over the past three months and 187.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.40M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OCX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 9.11, compared to 4.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $2.4M. As of the current estimate, OncoCyte Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.57M, an estimated increase of 72.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.73M, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24M and the low estimate is $17.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 124.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.