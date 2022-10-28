Update from Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): A steady trajectory

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) closed the day trading at $223.59 up 0.66% from the previous closing price of $222.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1533861 shares were traded. NSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $226.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $223.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NSC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on October 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $240 from $280 previously.

On September 28, 2022, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive and also lowered its target price recommendation from $275 to $218.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Shaw Alan H. sold 2,000 shares for $241.28 per share. The transaction valued at 482,560 led to the insider holds 32,255 shares of the business.

Squires James A sold 105,420 shares of NSC for $26,229,076 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 42,728 shares after completing the transaction at $248.81 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Shaw Alan H., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $241.84 each. As a result, the insider received 241,840 and left with 34,255 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Norfolk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSC has reached a high of $299.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $203.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 230.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 248.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NSC traded about 1.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NSC traded about 2.19M shares per day. A total of 236.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 231.12M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NSC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.65, compared to 3.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.38% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Dividends & Splits

NSC’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.96, up from 3.81 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75. The current Payout Ratio is 37.00% for NSC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.24 and a low estimate of $3.52, while EPS last year was $3.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.65, with high estimates of $3.77 and low estimates of $3.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.2 and $13.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.75. EPS for the following year is $14.9, with 28 analysts recommending between $15.82 and $13.8.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $3.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.35B to a low estimate of $3.16B. As of the current estimate, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.85B, an estimated increase of 13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.2B, an increase of 12.10% less than the figure of $13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.05B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.14B, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.39B and the low estimate is $12.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.