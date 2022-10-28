Update from Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) was $59.70 for the day, down -0.96% from the previous closing price of $60.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668361 shares were traded. PRTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 165.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.00 and its Current Ratio is at 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 19, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $77.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on June 18, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Walker Karin L sold 20,000 shares for $57.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,144,613 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Nguyen Tran sold 10,000 shares of PRTA for $564,385 on Oct 19. The Chief Strategy Officer and CFO now owns 3,200 shares after completing the transaction at $56.44 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, Cooke Shane, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $55.91 each. As a result, the insider received 279,550 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTA has reached a high of $64.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.26.

Shares Statistics:

PRTA traded an average of 728.83K shares per day over the past three months and 617.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.36M. Insiders hold about 5.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.73, compared to 3.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.45% and a Short% of Float of 17.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$1.02, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.36 and -$4.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.87. EPS for the following year is -$3.59, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$4.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $96.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $200.58M, down -75.00% from the average estimate.