Update from Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE: TRN) was $26.92 for the day, up 6.95% from the previous closing price of $25.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723830 shares were traded. TRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on July 26, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Positive and sets its target price to $36 from $32 previously.

On February 10, 2021, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $34.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on December 14, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Madison Brian D sold 6,000 shares for $34.19 per share. The transaction valued at 205,140 led to the insider holds 62,953 shares of the business.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold 3,780,000 shares of TRN for $107,541,000 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 90,847 shares after completing the transaction at $28.45 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, ValueAct Holdings, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,360,000 shares for $29.10 each. As a result, the insider received 68,676,000 and left with 12,645,855 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Trinity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRN has reached a high of $35.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.90.

Shares Statistics:

TRN traded an average of 632.46K shares per day over the past three months and 534.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.30M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TRN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 5.23, compared to 3.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 6.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, TRN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.68. The current Payout Ratio is 49.90% for TRN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1389:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $770.7M to a low estimate of $589.4M. As of the current estimate, Trinity Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $503.5M, an estimated increase of 35.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $777.37M, an increase of 64.60% over than the figure of $35.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $815.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $716.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.52B, up 54.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.11B and the low estimate is $2.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.