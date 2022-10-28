What Led The AcelRx (ACRX) Stock To Increase After-Hours On Thursday?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares were up 12.07% to trade at $3.62 in after-hours trading at the time of the last check on the announcement of a big European launch.

ACRX has launched what?

AcelRx (ACRX) said that Laboratorie Aguettant (“Aguettant”), a business partner, has introduced DZUVEO (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), also known as DSUVIA in the United States, throughout Europe.

Except for Spain, Portugal, and Italy, where commercialization is anticipated to start in the first part of 2023, Aguettant officially debuted in all major European nations in 2021 after entering into a commercial collaboration with AcelRx.

DZUVEO, a sublingual substitute for conventional intravenous (IV) opioid analgesics that have unfavorable pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic performance profiles characterized by high peak plasma concentrations and the need for frequent redosing, will now be available to physicians throughout Europe.

DSUVIA/DZUVEO was created with the goal of delivering non-invasively fast analgesia while reducing high peak plasma levels, extending the duration of action, and avoiding dosage mistakes that can occur with intravenous delivery.

The use of a sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg, in a variety of medically supervised settings has also been shown to reduce total perioperative opioid consumption and hasten recovery times when compared to intravenous opioids, according to a number of recently published U.S. studies.

DZUVEO was introduced by the Aguettant team, opening up this innovative device for the first time to medical practitioners outside of the United States.

The recent DSUVIA growth witnessed over the previous five quarters in the U.S. will support the Aguettant European launch, and ACRX has faith in the sales team’s competence.

While Aguettant was preparing for its launch across Europe, partnering with AcelRx and utilizing the information they’ve acquired while commercializing DSUVIA in the U.S. has been tremendously helpful. This is a special asset that will significantly improve how acute pain is managed in hospitals and other environments under medical supervision.

ACRX announced trial results:

Results of a 190-patient, investigator-initiated experiment were made public by AcelRx (ACRX) this week. The trial was carried out at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. The experiment, titled “The Impact of Sublingual Sufentanil on Postoperative Pain Control in Patients Undergoing Spine Surgery,” was presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY 2022 annual meeting, which took place in New Orleans, Louisiana, from October 21 to 25, 2022. According to the study, patients who underwent major spine surgery and were given sufentanil sublingual tablet (SST), 30 mcg (DSUVIA) as opposed to intravenous (IV) opioids had considerably lower reported postoperative pain scores.