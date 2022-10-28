What shareholders can do to beat the market with SVB Financial Group (SIVB) stock

As of close of business last night, SVB Financial Group’s stock clocked out at $229.38, down -5.09% from its previous closing price of $241.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1757867 shares were traded. SIVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $244.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $227.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SIVB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on October 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $265 from $400 previously.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on October 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $493 to $351.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when DRAPER MICHELLE sold 36 shares for $393.58 per share. The transaction valued at 14,169 led to the insider holds 2,997 shares of the business.

STAGLIN GAREN K sold 500 shares of SIVB for $242,204 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 13,680 shares after completing the transaction at $484.41 per share. On May 05, another insider, DRAPER MICHELLE, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 50 shares for $524.79 each. As a result, the insider received 26,240 and left with 3,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SVB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIVB has reached a high of $763.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $228.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 358.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 467.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SIVB traded 687.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.74M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SIVB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.74, compared to 1.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.08% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $11.87 and a low estimate of $6.62, while EPS last year was $6.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.63, with high estimates of $12.92 and low estimates of $8.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $41.63 and $26.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $35.59. EPS for the following year is $45.4, with 22 analysts recommending between $51.79 and $38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIVB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.92B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.42B and the low estimate is $7.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.