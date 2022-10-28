Which analyst expects Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s stock clocked out at $47.95, up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $47.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1122163 shares were traded. STNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STNG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on October 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $38 from $34 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STNG has reached a high of $49.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.48.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STNG traded 1.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.57M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.70% stake in the company. Shares short for STNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.21M with a Short Ratio of 4.02, compared to 4.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.09% and a Short% of Float of 7.49%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, STNG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.31.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.09 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was -$1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $2.13 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.98 and $3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.77. EPS for the following year is $3.78, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.36 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $267.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $368M to a low estimate of $195.8M. As of the current estimate, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $127.12M, an estimated increase of 110.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $239.14M, an increase of 61.70% less than the figure of $110.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $289.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $196.66M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $944.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.79M, up 91.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $882.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $785.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.