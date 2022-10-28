Which analyst expects The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, The Charles Schwab Corporation’s stock clocked out at $77.33, up 6.00% from its previous closing price of $72.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16651468 shares were traded. SCHW stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SCHW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $83.

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $83.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on October 12, 2022, with a $83 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Craig Jonathan M. sold 8,032 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 602,414 led to the insider holds 4,019 shares of the business.

Schwab Charles R. sold 135,300 shares of SCHW for $9,393,635 on Jul 29. The Co-Chairman now owns 69,613,930 shares after completing the transaction at $69.43 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, Schwab Charles R., who serves as the Co-Chairman of the company, sold 149,600 shares for $65.36 each. As a result, the insider received 9,778,559 and left with 69,749,230 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCHW has reached a high of $96.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SCHW traded 7.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.90B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.70B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SCHW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.44, compared to 17.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, SCHW has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.17. The current Payout Ratio is 26.60% for SCHW, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.13 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.87. EPS for the following year is $4.8, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.44 and $4.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCHW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.52B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.79B and the low estimate is $21.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.