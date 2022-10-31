A correction may be in store for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares?

In the latest session, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) closed at $219.34 up 3.39% from its previous closing price of $212.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5158081 shares were traded. CAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $219.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $211.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Caterpillar Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on October 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $221 from $196 previously.

On August 03, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $195.

On March 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $231.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on March 11, 2022, with a $231 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Creed Joseph E sold 2,757 shares for $214.13 per share. The transaction valued at 590,356 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

MacLennan David bought 600 shares of CAT for $131,892 on May 05. The Director now owns 2,480 shares after completing the transaction at $219.82 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, De Lange Bob, who serves as the Group President of the company, sold 11,718 shares for $237.25 each. As a result, the insider received 2,780,096 and left with 43,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Caterpillar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAT has reached a high of $237.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $160.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 183.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 198.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CAT has traded an average of 2.88M shares per day and 3.62M over the past ten days. A total of 531.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 526.71M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 5.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CAT is 4.80, from 4.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.42. The current Payout Ratio is 36.30% for CAT, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 13, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.27 and a low estimate of $2.76, while EPS last year was $2.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.2, with high estimates of $3.54 and low estimates of $2.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.42 and $11.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.46. EPS for the following year is $14.15, with 28 analysts recommending between $17.86 and $10.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.35B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.97B to a low estimate of $13.9B. As of the current estimate, Caterpillar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.89B, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.97B, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66.63B and the low estimate is $57.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.