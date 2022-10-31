A correction may be in store for ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) shares?

In the latest session, ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) closed at $28.39 up 0.50% from its previous closing price of $28.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2605885 shares were traded. CHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ChampionX Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $28 from $38 previously.

On August 25, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when Wright Julia sold 13,000 shares for $29.19 per share. The transaction valued at 379,454 led to the insider holds 72,624 shares of the business.

Marcos Antoine sold 146,950 shares of CHX for $4,196,084 on Oct 27. The VP, Corp Controller, CAO now owns 51,465 shares after completing the transaction at $28.55 per share. On Nov 05, another insider, Marcos Antoine, who serves as the VP, Corp Controller, CAO of the company, sold 48,345 shares for $27.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,317,256 and left with 47,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ChampionX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHX has reached a high of $29.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHX has traded an average of 1.94M shares per day and 3.13M over the past ten days. A total of 201.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.49M. Shares short for CHX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.63M with a Short Ratio of 5.16, compared to 6.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $928.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $952M to a low estimate of $901.43M. As of the current estimate, ChampionX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $818.78M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $944.37M, an increase of 14.90% over than the figure of $13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $958.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $921.12M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.07B, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.08B and the low estimate is $3.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.