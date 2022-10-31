A correction may be in store for Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) shares?

As of close of business last night, Palisade Bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.09, down -3.16% from its previous closing price of $0.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0031 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1280258 shares were traded. PALI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0987 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0931.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PALI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Finley John David bought 19,481 shares for $0.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,799 led to the insider holds 148,727 shares of the business.

Finley John David bought 7,350 shares of PALI for $1,176 on Aug 23. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 129,246 shares after completing the transaction at $0.16 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Hallam Thomas, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $0.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 57,592 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Palisade’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PALI has reached a high of $3.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1272, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5780.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PALI traded 5.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.39M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PALI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 495.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 434.98k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.29.