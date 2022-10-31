A correction may be in store for Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) shares?

As of close of business last night, Statera Biopharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.15, down -2.55% from its previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0038 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524041 shares were traded. STAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1559 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1400.

To gain a deeper understanding of STAB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04.

Over the past 52 weeks, STAB has reached a high of $4.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1694, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4153.

It appears that STAB traded 2.76M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.04M. Insiders hold about 17.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for STAB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 0.86, compared to 2.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

