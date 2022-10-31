A glimpse at Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.73, up 1.17% from its previous closing price of $1.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1953419 shares were traded. TSHA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6320.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TSHA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on March 09, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On March 01, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

On February 18, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.SMBC Nikko initiated its Outperform rating on February 18, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Alam Kamran sold 3,325 shares for $3.47 per share. The transaction valued at 11,538 led to the insider holds 266,121 shares of the business.

Alam Kamran sold 9,717 shares of TSHA for $34,010 on Aug 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 269,446 shares after completing the transaction at $3.50 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Alam Kamran, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 11,482 shares for $3.75 each. As a result, the insider received 43,058 and left with 279,163 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSHA has reached a high of $17.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4534, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4543.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TSHA traded 1.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.97M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TSHA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 0.51, compared to 1.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$1.39, while EPS last year was -$1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.91, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.18 and -$5.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.97. EPS for the following year is -$3.26, with 16 analysts recommending between -$2.05 and -$6.29.