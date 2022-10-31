A glimpse at Zynex Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) closed at $10.52 up 14.22% from its previous closing price of $9.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 695925 shares were traded. ZYXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zynex Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on February 28, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $10 from $15.50 previously.

On July 16, 2021, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $19.50.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 16, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $19.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zynex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYXI has reached a high of $14.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZYXI has traded an average of 171.23K shares per day and 152.55k over the past ten days. A total of 38.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.73M. Insiders hold about 39.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYXI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 21.85, compared to 4.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.77% and a Short% of Float of 17.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $41.99M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $43.15M to a low estimate of $41.4M. As of the current estimate, Zynex Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.79M, an estimated increase of 20.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.75M, an increase of 23.20% over than the figure of $20.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.83M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZYXI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $160.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $155.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $159.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.3M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $198.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $210.81M and the low estimate is $187.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.