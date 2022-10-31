A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

After finishing at $63.96 in the prior trading day, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) closed at $65.95, up 3.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1686588 shares were traded. CDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 187.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

On March 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when Armstrong Christopher R sold 24,070 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,444,200 led to the insider holds 100,477 shares of the business.

Armstrong Christopher R sold 29,789 shares of CDAY for $1,787,340 on Oct 24. The EVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 100,477 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, Armstrong Christopher R, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $58.00 each. As a result, the insider received 725,000 and left with 100,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDAY has reached a high of $130.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 152.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.57M. Shares short for CDAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.52M with a Short Ratio of 8.35, compared to 9.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.24% and a Short% of Float of 9.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $377.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $378.36M to a low estimate of $376.03M. As of the current estimate, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $250.4M, an estimated increase of 50.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $386.21M, an increase of 18.60% less than the figure of $50.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $393.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $380.67M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.