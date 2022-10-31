A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

The price of Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) closed at $0.20 in the last session, down -11.23% from day before closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0248 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45849436 shares were traded. CORZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2478 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CORZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 04, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.

On September 27, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.Compass Point initiated its Buy rating on September 27, 2022, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Feinstein Darin sold 2,909,679 shares for $2.68 per share. The transaction valued at 7,797,940 led to the insider holds 30,483,592 shares of the business.

Feinstein Darin sold 500,000 shares of CORZ for $1,535,000 on Jun 02. The Chief Vision Officer now owns 33,393,271 shares after completing the transaction at $3.07 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Feinstein Darin, who serves as the Chief Vision Officer of the company, sold 1,016,174 shares for $3.16 each. As a result, the insider received 3,211,110 and left with 33,893,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CORZ has reached a high of $14.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6260, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5524.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CORZ traded on average about 6.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18.89M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 324.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.03M. Insiders hold about 16.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CORZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.18, compared to 9.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CORZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $847.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $647.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $771.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $544.48M, up 41.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $623.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.