A Stock You Should Be Looking At: GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)

After finishing at $0.98 in the prior trading day, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) closed at $0.99, up 1.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0110 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1026639 shares were traded. GOVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9250.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GOVX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on November 19, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when CHASE RANDAL D bought 10,000 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 11,000 led to the insider holds 36,613 shares of the business.

Sharkey John W. bought 1,000 shares of GOVX for $820 on Jul 01. The VP, Business Development now owns 2,860 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, McKee Kelly T. Jr., who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, bought 4,464 shares for $1.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,000 and bolstered with 19,185 shares of the company.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 80.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Over the past 52 weeks, GOVX has reached a high of $5.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1518, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4652.

The stock has traded on average 13.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.91M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.46M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GOVX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 100.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 339.72k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.