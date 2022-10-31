A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

After finishing at $26.84 in the prior trading day, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) closed at $27.29, up 1.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1538163 shares were traded. HASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HASI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $50 from $60 previously.

On October 14, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Pangburn Marc T. bought 2,500 shares for $39.95 per share. The transaction valued at 99,875 led to the insider holds 49,071 shares of the business.

Eckel Jeffrey bought 2,300 shares of HASI for $100,625 on Aug 12. The President and CEO now owns 537,807 shares after completing the transaction at $43.75 per share. On May 13, another insider, Eckel Jeffrey, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,668 shares for $37.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,810 and bolstered with 535,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hannon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HASI has reached a high of $65.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 838.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 87.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.18M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HASI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.2M with a Short Ratio of 11.15, compared to 9.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.92% and a Short% of Float of 13.28%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HASI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.36, compared to 1.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.43.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $137.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.89M, up 22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $168.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $202.45M and the low estimate is $128.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.