An average trading volume for Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) closed at $0.13 in the last session, up 6.36% from day before closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0079 from its previous closing price. On the day, 835105 shares were traded. TUEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1395 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1220.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TUEM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUEM has reached a high of $2.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1965, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7279.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TUEM traded on average about 4.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.24M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 85.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.66M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TUEM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.17, compared to 4.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $165.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $165.04M to a low estimate of $165.04M. As of the current estimate, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s year-ago sales were $177.27M, an estimated decrease of -6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $177.61M, a decrease of -3.30% over than the figure of -$6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $177.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $177.61M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $752.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $752.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $752.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $690.79M, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $822.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $822.54M and the low estimate is $822.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.