An average trading volume for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $33.47 in the prior trading day, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) closed at $33.38, down -0.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172582 shares were traded. TWST stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TWST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when Banyai William sold 379 shares for $29.55 per share. The transaction valued at 11,199 led to the insider holds 255,581 shares of the business.

Banyai William sold 318 shares of TWST for $11,493 on Oct 03. The insider now owns 256,161 shares after completing the transaction at $36.14 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Green Paula, who serves as the SVP of Human Resources of the company, sold 8,514 shares for $37.43 each. As a result, the insider received 318,681 and left with 14,199 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWST has reached a high of $139.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 943.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 836.19k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.80M. Shares short for TWST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.66M with a Short Ratio of 6.01, compared to 6.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.84% and a Short% of Float of 11.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.18 and a low estimate of -$1.4, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.37, with high estimates of -$1.31 and low estimates of -$1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.56 and -$4.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.73. EPS for the following year is -$4.54, with 8 analysts recommending between -$3.32 and -$5.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $193.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $196.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.33M, up 48.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $258.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $272M and the low estimate is $250M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.